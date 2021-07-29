Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi visits a seniors home in Calgary on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Nenshi says it’s the “height of insanity” that Alberta is moving ahead with removing almost all of its remaining COVID-19 public health orders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary mayor says lifting remaining COVID-19 health orders ‘height of insanity’

As of today, close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be notified of exposure

Calgary’s mayor says it’s the “height of insanity” that Alberta is moving ahead with removing almost all of its remaining COVID-19 public health orders.

As of today, close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be notified of exposure by contact tracers nor will they be legally required to isolate.

The province is also ending asymptomatic testing.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says it inconceivable that the announcement would be made at the same time as cases have nearly tripled from recent weeks.

He says the decision puts Albertans’ health at risk.

Nenshi suggests that even the most fervent of anti-maskers wouldn’t agree with allowing people who have COVID-19 to be allowed in public.

Coronavirus

