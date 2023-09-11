Brittany Chapman is photographed with her three-year-old daughter, Taylor, who got sick from E. coli, in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Brittany Chapman

Calgary mother says food safety a priority, finds new daycare after E. coli outbreak

A woman whose toddler was hospitalized with an E. coli infection from an outbreak linked to multiple Calgary daycares says she has found another centre to look after her daughter.

Brittany Chapman says she doesn’t want three-year-old Taylor to return to the Fueling Brains location in New Brighton.

She says food safety is a priority and her daughter’s new daycare has an on-site chef.

Alberta Health Services said that as of Sunday 190 lab-confirmed cases have been connected to the outbreak, with 27 patients receiving care in hospital.

Twenty have severe illness.

Health investigators have said it’s highly likely food from a central kitchen used by the daycares is the source of the outbreak.

Closure orders for four of the 11 facilities were to be lifted Monday, with orders for the others to be rescinded Tuesday.

The kitchen that provided food for the daycares remains closed.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Sunday that she has asked her health minister and her children and family services minister to do a full assessment of the outbreak.

