Calgary motorcycle racer becomes Edmonton-area track’s first fatality

Sean Henderson is being remembered as a skilled and passionate road racer.

A man described as an incredible motorcycle racer with a true passion for the sport is dead after he was critically injured in a weekend race near Edmonton.

The Edmonton Motorcycle Roadracing Association has identified the 29-year-old Calgary resident as Sean Henderson, who was injured early Sunday afternoon at the Castrol Raceway in Leduc County.

The online publication, Canada Moto Guide, says Henderson was racing in an open sportbike event when he crashed on the first lap.

RCMP say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the accident and say an autopsy will be done in Edmonton.

Colin Huggins, Castrol Raceway’s general manager, says it’s the track’s first fatality.

“(Sean) lived his life to the absolute fullest travelling the world with friends and family,” association president Jon Bullee said in a statement. “His charm, smile and sense of humour will be remembered by everyone in the racing community.”

(The Canadian Press, CTV Edmonton)

