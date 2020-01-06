(File)

Calgary neurologist pleads guilty to 28 sex assaults dating back to 1980s

Dr. Keith Hoyte admits to crimes involving victims aged 17 to 46 from 1983/1984 to 2013

A retired Calgary neurologist has pleaded guilty to dozens of sexual assaults dating back to the early 1980s.

As a trial for Keith Hoyte was to begin on Monday, he pleaded guilty to 28 counts while two were stayed.

Crown prosecutor Rosalind Greenwood read aloud an agreed statement of facts describing how victims aged 17 to 46 felt confused, embarrassed, numb and angry during appointments with Hoyte.

In the statement, women described being told they had to be naked from the waist up even though they were there seeking treatment for brain ailments like migraines and seizures.

They described Hoyte fondling their breasts and pricking them with pins in that area, while the doctor made little eye contact or conversation.

Court heard that in many cases, he did not explain why he was doing what he was doing and why, but in others he said it was to test reflexes.

The charges relate to assaults that happened between 1983 or 1984, and 2013. Police laid charges in 2018.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Accused in fatal shooting at Walmart Red Deer seeks legal aid

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Atom 1 Lakers fall short against Red Deer

The Atom 1 Lakers lost 4-2 to Red Deer in their first game of 2020 at the NexSource Centre on Jan. 4

Tips to achieve that New Year’s Resolution from Sylvan Lake gym owner

Scott McDermott gives a few tips on how to achieve your New Year’s Resolution

Series shot in Sylvan Lake now streaming world-wide

Abracadavers was partially shot in Sylvan Lake during the summer of 2017

Residential snow plow triggered in Sylvan Lake

A recent snowfall has triggered a full residential snow plow of A, B, C and DT Routes.

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates New Year’s with a bang

The annual New Years Fireworks was held Jan. 1, beginning around 7 p.m.

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Accused in fatal shooting at Walmart Red Deer seeks legal aid

Chase Freed charged with 6 counts, including second-degree murder and attempted murder with firearm

Alberta’s $30M energy war room is a cavalcade of errors, Opposition says

NDP energy critic says the Canadian Energy Centre should be shut down

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Most Read