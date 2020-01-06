Calgary neurologist pleads guilty to 28 sex assaults dating back to 1980s

Dr. Keith Hoyte admits to crimes involving victims aged 17 to 46 from 1983/1984 to 2013

A retired Calgary neurologist has pleaded guilty to dozens of sexual assaults dating back to the early 1980s.

As a trial for Keith Hoyte was to begin on Monday, he pleaded guilty to 28 counts while two were stayed.

Crown prosecutor Rosalind Greenwood read aloud an agreed statement of facts describing how victims aged 17 to 46 felt confused, embarrassed, numb and angry during appointments with Hoyte.

In the statement, women described being told they had to be naked from the waist up even though they were there seeking treatment for brain ailments like migraines and seizures.

They described Hoyte fondling their breasts and pricking them with pins in that area, while the doctor made little eye contact or conversation.

Court heard that in many cases, he did not explain why he was doing what he was doing and why, but in others he said it was to test reflexes.

The charges relate to assaults that happened between 1983 or 1984, and 2013. Police laid charges in 2018.

The Canadian Press