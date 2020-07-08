Calgary officer justified in fatal shooting of man having mental crisis: ASIRT

Calgary officer justified in fatal shooting of man having mental crisis: ASIRT

CALGARY — Alberta’s police watchdog says a Calgary officer was justified in the shooting death of a man having a mental breakdown two years ago.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says in a release that officers were attempting to get the 43-year-old man medical help.

The man had declining mental health due to a head injury and had been assessed and discharged from hospital in the days before the January 2018 shooting.

ASIRT says a concerned neighbour called police to an apartment building but officers were unable to persuade the screaming man to come out of his unit.

It says officers gave the man time to calm down and hoped to convince him to voluntarily go with them under the Mental Health Act.

The agency says that changed when the man made threats to kill people, then jumped from a balcony with an axe and a knife while advancing on an officer.

The officer shot the man once in the torso and he later died in hospital.

Toxicology tests later showed the man had cannabis and alcohol in his system.

“In the vast majority of cases involving a person in the midst of a mental health crisis, intervention, apprehension under the Mental Health Act, and a social-medical approach may be what is called for,” ASIRT said in the release Wednesday.

“It could be a critical mistake and naive, however, to approach these cases assuming that a mentally ill person is necessarily harmless.

“When the man armed himself and began threatening to kill people, the nature of the encounter changed.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2020

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Doctor likes hub plans, but says CFL and other leagues still face issues
Next story
Alberta bill proposes major changes to union strike rules and funding

Just Posted

46 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Alberta

Province has completed more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests

BRC Finals in Sylvan Lake moved to next November

The Bull Riders Canada Finals has been postponed, and will return to Sylvan Lake in 2021

Charges laid following shooting in Lacombe County

A man turned himself in to Rimbey RCMP after an incident on July 5

47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Alberta, still 620 active cases

3 active COVID-19 cases remain in Red Deer

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

Environment Canada issued the watch Tuesday afternoon.

Grizzly bears in the dark as they try to share living space with humans: study

Grizzly bears in the dark as they try to share living space with humans: study

‘You haunt my dreams:’ Sex assault victim confronts ex-nightclub worker in court

‘You haunt my dreams:’ Sex assault victim confronts ex-nightclub worker in court

Alberta bill proposes major changes to union strike rules and funding

Alberta bill proposes major changes to union strike rules and funding

Alberta air force base to use goats, sheep to chew down unwanted vegetation

Alberta air force base to use goats, sheep to chew down unwanted vegetation

Calgary officer justified in fatal shooting of man having mental crisis: ASIRT

Calgary officer justified in fatal shooting of man having mental crisis: ASIRT

Gave up seat for Kenney to run: Premier defends hiring ex-MLA for trade office

Gave up seat for Kenney to run: Premier defends hiring ex-MLA for trade office

Southern Alberta hailstorm caused almost $1.2B in damage: insurance bureau

Southern Alberta hailstorm caused almost $1.2B in damage: insurance bureau

Kanye West breaks with Trump, claims 2020 run is not a stunt

Kanye West breaks with Trump, claims 2020 run is not a stunt

Most Read