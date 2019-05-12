Police said evidence at the scene indicated the death was suspicious, and homicide officers are now investigating. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Calgary police investigating suspicious death of man in his late 40s

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday

Police in Calgary are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s Hamptons neighbourhood.

A statement from the city says police were called to the residential area at around 3 a.m. after a man in his late 40s was found dead inside a home.

READ MORE: Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

They say evidence at the scene indicated the death was suspicious, and homicide officers are now investigating.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Police say it’s still early in the investigation and “little is known at this point.”

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Win a house: Alberta homeowners trying to sell properties with essay contest

Just Posted

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

Plaque sponsorships diminishing for Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance

Al Cameron says he needs more support from the community to keep the ceremony alive

Teen vaping on the rise according to ASBA Zone 4 trustees

Central Alberta trustees encourage government to address significant number of youth who are vaping

Sylvan Lake skater receives Cherniawski STARSkate Award

“It’s something I never wanna quit,” says Karlee MacMillan, 2019 STARSkate Championships gold medalist

Sylvan Lake family deals with theft while overcoming destruction of home

“These people are not human…” said Tracy Skinner

Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Calgary police investigating suspicious death of man in his late 40s

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday

Win a house: Alberta homeowners trying to sell properties with essay contest

Owners of two properties are among many in the province affected by a slumping real-estate market

Central Alberta man charged in January pickup-school bus crash, robbery

Jason Ionson of Red Deer, Alta., is charged with robbery with a weapon, dangerous driving and more

Trudeau says Alberta carbon tax fight won’t affect Trans Mountain line decision

Alberta’s opposition to a carbon tax won’t influence Liberal cabinet’s decision, Prime Minister told reporters

Skipped out on court before: Alberta woman accused of animal cruelty gets bail

April Dawn Irving is to once again live on a property in Milk River and must abide by several conditions

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

First degree murder charges laid after remains found near Maskwacis

Five people charged with various crimes after Daniel Jason Coursol missing

Most Read