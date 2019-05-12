Calgary police investigating suspicious death of man in his late 40s

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday

Police in Calgary are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s Hamptons neighbourhood.

A statement from the city says police were called to the residential area at around 3 a.m. after a man in his late 40s was found dead inside a home.

They say evidence at the scene indicated the death was suspicious, and homicide officers are now investigating.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Police say it’s still early in the investigation and “little is known at this point.”

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Canadian Press

