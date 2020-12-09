Calgary police lay murder charges more than 2 decades after men shot in home

Investigators say they believe the motive for the killings is associated with marijuana being sold out of the home

Calgary Police Service insignia and rank are shown on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Calgary police say they have charged a man for murder in connection to a double homicide dating back more than 20 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police say they have charged a man with a double murder dating back more than 20 years.

Police say two people entered a home in the city’s southeast on July 11, 1994, and Barry Christian Buchart and Trevor Thomas Deakins were shot and killed.

The two intruders then fled the scene.

Investigators say they believe the motive for the killings is associated with marijuana being sold out of the home.

Police say the case was reopened in 2019 and an advancement in forensic technology helped them identify a person of interest.

Leonard Cochrane, who is 51, of Calgary is to appear in court later this week on two counts of first-degree murder.

The Canadian Press