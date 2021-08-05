A growing memorial, in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., sits outside Calgary City Hall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Calgary police say they are investigating an arson at the memorial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A growing memorial, in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., sits outside Calgary City Hall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Calgary police say they are investigating an arson at the memorial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police looking for man after residential school memorial set on fire

Security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight

Police say they are investigating an arson at a memorial for residential school victims at Calgary City Hall.

Investigators say in a news release security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight Tuesday.

Photos of the aftermath show damage to the children’s shoes sitting at the site of the memorial and other objects burned to ashes.

Police say it’s too early to say why the memorial was lit on fire, but note the hate crimes unit is helping with the investigation to look for evidence of hate-related motivation.

Calgary police say they are very aware of tensions in the community related to residential schools and recent acts of vandalism and arson.

They say the suspect has short black hair and was wearing a black baseball hat, black backpack, blue jeans, white-soled shoes and a long-sleeved plaid shirt.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. to mark Sept. 30 as day of commemoration for residential school victims, survivors

ArsonIndigenousresidential schools

Previous story
‘Trauma as his shield’: Cuomo’s apology, defence for sexual harassment allegations criticized
Next story
Some federal workers may be required to get COVID-19 vaccine: Prime Minister Trudeau

Just Posted

Around 300 fans were allowed into Gulls Field at Pogadl Park in Sylvan Lake for the Gulls opening weekend in Western Canadian Baseball League action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls fall to .500 with loss to Edmonton

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton, Friday, March 20, 2020. Hinshaw is apologizing for causing “confusion, fear or anger” after communicating the province’s plan to eliminate remaining public health measures in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta’s top doctor apologizes for causing ‘confusion, fear or anger’ on COVID-19

Zeke Thurston, of Big Valley, Alta., rides Lunatic Party during saddle bronc rodeo semi-final action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Thurston is among five Canadians competing in the 2020 world championship of rodeo Dec. 3-12 in Arlington, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Big Valley’s Zeke Thurston turns in big performances over August long weekend

Alberta now has 2,282 active cases of COVID-19. (File photo)
Alberta COVID-19 cases continue to climb slowly