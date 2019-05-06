Calgary police say bodies of missing mother and daughter found

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Police say they have found the bodies of a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter who disappeared last month.

Investigators say a suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

READ MORE: Mother, daughter missing: Calgary police say suspect may have burned evidence

Aliyah Sanderson, who was 22 months old, and her mother, Jasmine Lovett, had not been seen since April 16 and were reported missing a week later after they failed to show up for a family dinner.

Officers say the bodies were found in a heavily wooded area near Grizzly Creek, located off Highway 40 in Kananaskis Country, a wilderness area on the eastern edge of the Rockies.

Police say the cause of death of both victims is not expected to be released.

The Canadian Press

