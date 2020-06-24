Calgary sets timelines, announces design, construction firms for Flames arena

Calgary sets timelines, announces design, construction firms for Flames arena

Calgary will start construction on an event centre that will be the new home of the NHL’s Flames in August, 2021.

Calgary’s municipal land corporation revealed Wednesday the design architects and construction companies chosen to spearhead the $550-million project.

The venue that will replace the 37-year-old Saddledome is scheduled for completion in May, 2024.

The city and Calgary Flames and Entertainment agreed in 2019 to split the cost of the new building on a parcel of land just north of the Saddledome on the downtown’s east side.

The event centre is one phase of a revitalization plan for the area along with expansion of a convention centre on the Calgary Stampede grounds.

The look of the arena will come from a partnership between the Calgary design company Dialogue and the American international architectural and engineering firm HOK, according to a statement from the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC).

Dialogue’s recent projects include Calgary’s Central Library and cancer centre as well as an airport expansion.

HOK was the design leader for Edmonton’s Rogers Place, Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Calgary’s CANA, which built the original Saddledome, and U.S.-based Mortenson Construction earned the construction contracts.

Mortenson’s resume includes the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., the Chase Center in San Francisco, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the Seattle Center Arena.

“As we move forward with the development of this facility, we are confident this project team brings the experience, leadership and ambition to realize the full potential of what the event centre provides Calgary,” Flames president and chief executive officer John Bean said Wednesday in a statement.

“With their experience of large-scale sport and entertainment facilities, we know that Calgary’s new event centre will be a source of civic pride for many years to come.”

Calgary Sports and Entertainment also owns the CFL’s Stampeders, Western Hockey League’s Hitmen and National Lacrosse League’s Roughnecks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press

