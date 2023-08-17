Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism after school reports inappropriate sexual act

A Calgary teacher has been charged after a sexually motivated offence at a school in late May.

Police say administrators from Chinook Winds Adventist Academy reported that a teacher had engaged in an inappropriate sexual act while allegedly watching students through a window.

Detectives conducted an investigation, which included speaking to several witnesses and analyzing evidence.

Police say they arrested a man on Tuesday.

Nathanial Arthur Gordon, who is 41, has been charged with one count of voyeurism and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

Police say it’s believed it was a sexually motivated offence, but there’s no evidence any children were physically harmed at this time.