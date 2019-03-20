Ryan Alexander Lovett is shown with his mother Tamara Lovett in this undated handout image provided by the child’s father Brian Jerome from his Facebook page. A woman convicted in her son’s death after she failed to take him to the doctor for a strep infection is to appear before a hearing in Calgary today to seek full parole. Tamara Lovett, who is 50, was found guilty in 2017 of criminal negligence causing death and was sentenced to three years in prison. She was granted day parole last June after serving eight months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Brian Jerome-Facebook

Calgary woman convicted in son’s strep death seeking full parole

The trial heard that Ryan was dead well before his mother called 911 to say he had stopped breathing

A woman convicted in her son’s death after she failed to take him to the doctor for a strep infection is to appear before a hearing in Calgary today to seek full parole.

Tamara Lovett, who is 50, was found guilty in 2017 of criminal negligence causing death and was sentenced to three years in prison.

She was granted day parole last June after serving eight months.

The Parole Board of Canada noted at that time that Lovett acknowledged she was to blame for her son’s death and had held “extreme and unsupportable” views about conventional medicine.

Lovett told the board she was working with a psychologist and re-establishing bonds with her surviving son and other close relatives.

At her trial, court heard that Lovett gave seven-year-old Ryan dandelion tea and oil of oregano when he developed the infection that kept him bedridden in their Calgary home for 10 days in 2013.

The trial heard that Ryan was dead well before his mother called 911 to say he had stopped breathing. An autopsy found he died from a strep infection.

Lovett has been living in a community residential facility with the condition that she not care for any children under 18. She has also been required to attend psychological counselling to address her grief as well as her mental health.

During an address to the court during her sentencing, Lovett said she continued to punish herself for her son’s death.

“I thought I was doing the best for my child. And although I have lost faith in myself, and can’t begin to forgive myself, I hope others learn from my ignorance.”

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

