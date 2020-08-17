RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

An Alberta woman has died after a tragic drowning incident at Kootenay National Park, according to Columbia Valley RCMP.

The incident happened near Marble Canyon Sunday (Aug. 16) at about 6 p.m., police confirmed Monday.

RCMP were told by witnesses that a woman was being photographed when she suddenly lost her footing, slipped and was swept away by the current of the river.

A friend of the woman tried to rescue her but was also swept away.

Bystanders, including a medical professional, pulled the woman from the water approximately one kilometre downstream where they attempted to save the woman. Despite their best efforts, the 34-year-old Calgary woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The friend, a 29-year-old Calgary man, was eventually pulled from the canyon by Parks Canada Visitor Safety crews executing a high angle rope rescue.

He was then airlifted by STARS air ambulance from Alberta to a hospital in Calgary for treatment of what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and has not yet spoken with police or is in need of emotional support is encouraged to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Just Posted

New guidelines in place to keep Sylvan Lake students safe on the bus

RDCRS and Chinook’s Edge have new schol bus guidelines for the COVID-19 era

Heat warning issued for central Alberta

Highs near 30 C expected for next several days

Central Alberta crime spree ends with arrest in Erskine

Blackfalds and Stettler RCMP make arrest, assisted by Lacombe and Sylvan Lake

84 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

1,036 active cases across Alberta, 10,796 recovered cases

Rimbey anticipating action-packed racing at COVID Cup

The event at Central Alberta Raceways will see three days of racing on the dirt oval, Aug. 21-23

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

The photography trend that continues to climb: Best friend photo shoots

Rimbey photographer reflects on the growing demand for these lifestyle set shoots.

Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

CREA says the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500

Premier Jason Kenney in Lacombe to introduce rural Internet

Shaw to provide 1g Internet to all AB residential customers

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Most Read