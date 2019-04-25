Calgary woman killed in B.C. highway crash

Crash closed highway for hours

A 74-year-old woman from Calgary was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash that shut town Highway 3 near Manning Park for more than three hours.

RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said the woman was travelling east near Sunday Summit, and driving a Hyundai when her vehicle came into collision with a westbound van.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The accident occurred at 2:45 p.m.

Princeton RCMP, South Okanagan Traffic Services (SOTS), South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the BC Coroners’ Service were on scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, said Parsons.

