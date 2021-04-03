Officials work outside the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Orange, Calif. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Officials work outside the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Orange, Calif. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

California office shooting that killed 4 wasn’t random, police say

The suspect knew all the victims and his motive may have involved personal or business relationships

A gunman who killed four people, including a 9-year-old boy, in a rampage at a Southern California office building knew all the victims and his motive may have involved personal or business relationships, police said.

“This was not a random act of violence,” Lt. Jennifer Amat said Thursday of the attack at a two-story building that housed small businesses in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles.

Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, was identified as the suspected shooter. He was in critical but stable condition. It wasn’t clear whether he was wounded by police or shot himself, Amat said.

Gonzalez, from nearby Fullerton, was staying at a motel in the neighbouring city of Anaheim and used a rented car to arrive at the office building on Lincoln Avenue. He chained the front and rear gates to the complex with bicycle cable locks and was spotted on security video wearing a bandana over his face, brandishing a semiautomatic handgun and hauling a backpack that contained pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition, police said.

He targeted Unified Homes, a mobile home brokerage business, authorities said.

The dead included a 9-year-old boy who was found cradled in the arms of a wounded woman, who was in critical but stable condition. A family member identified one victim as Luis Tovar, 50, who owned Unified Homes.

“Our world is shattered,” 28-year-old Vania Tovar, one of Tovar’s five children, told The Orange County Register.

Thalia Tovar, another one of his children, said in a GoFundMe page that her sister Genevieve Raygoza was also killed. She said Leticia Solis and Matthew Farias, a young boy, were also among the victims. Posts on the same GoFundMe page identified Farias’ mother, Blanca Tamayo, as the attack’s wounded survivor.

Orange County coroner officials would not immediately confirm the identities of the victims, said Carrie Braun, a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s department.

Reports of shots fired in the city of Orange sent officers to the scene within two minutes, and they exchanged gunfire with the shooter through a gate before the locks were cut, Amat said. A man was found dead inside an office, a woman in another office and a second woman was found on an outdoor landing upstairs.

“It appears that a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship between the suspect and victims, Amat said. She said the precise relationships were still being determined.

The violence was the nation’s third major mass shooting in just over two weeks. Last week a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and killed 10. A week before that, six Asian women were among eight people killed at three Atlanta-area spas.

Scott Clark, who is owner of Calco Financial that is two doors down from Unified Homes, said he has seen about 10 people working inside Unified Homes but doesn’t know them well. He said he has chatted with Luis Tovar, sometimes inviting him inside his own office to take a break, and described him as hard-working.

“He’s there day and night,” Clark said.

Clark left his office on Wednesday around 4:45 p.m., earlier than usual.

“I must have had an angel from God watching out for me to make me leave an hour before I usually do,” he said.

Gonzalez was charged in 2015 in Orange County with cruelty to a child and other counts. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanour battery and served one day in jail. All other counts were dismissed, and the conviction was expunged in 2017, said Lauren Gold, spokeswoman for the city of Anaheim.

ShootingUnited States

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Facebook data on more than 500 million accounts found online
Next story
Man dead after officer-involved shooting outside home on an Alberta First Nation

Just Posted

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting Saturday outside a home in O’Chiese First Nation in Alberta. (Black Press Media files)
Man dead after officer-involved shooting outside home on an Alberta First Nation

Police say the 24-year-old man exited the home and a ‘confrontation ensued’

There were six additional deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
1,100 estimated COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta Saturday: Hinshaw

Alberta investigating ‘significant’ COVID-19 outbreak involving P.1 variants of concern

Some Alberta doctors are warning that a third wave of COVID-19 is hitting the province and new restrictions need to be put in place. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Alberta identifies 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 300 additional variant cases

Highest daily case total since early January

Premier Jason Kenney said in the race between vaccines and variants of COVID-19 in Alberta, the variants are winning. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
No new COVID-19 restrictions for Alberta, Premier pleads with Albertans to stay vigilant

Alberta reports 875 additional cases of COVID-19, 322 new variant cases

Best of Sylvan
Nominations are now open for the Best of Sylvan Lake Reader’s Choice Awards

You will be entered to win a $300 gift card to Sylvan Lake Sobey’s when you vote

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

Vice-president of the Muslim Community of Edmonton Mosque Jamal Osman, front, and Imam Sherif El Sayed pose in Edmonton on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press).
‘Caring for others:’ Mosque, synagogue advise Alberta church to follow COVID-19 rules

While they sympathize with GraceLife Church’s desire to bring worshippers together, they are asking its pastor and congregants to trust public-health rules

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the sixth inning of a major league baseball game on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Play ball! Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in 2021 MLB opener

Grichuk rips RBI double to lead Toronto past New York

Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released the results of its investigation into the fatal crash that claimed well-known Rocky Mountain House aerobatic pilot Ken Fowler and his passenger, Hannelie Eder, on Sept. 26, 2020. Advocate file photo
Central Alberta aerobatic pilot’s plane hit power lines before fatal crash

Transportation Safety Board of Canada releases report on September 2020 crash

A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

A campaign worker steams the wrinkles from a large Alberta flag at an event venue in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The posting for a new high-level Alberta government job supposed to help the province align with environmental concerns from financial markets seems more about talk than action, observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Observers question new Alberta environment, social, governance job posting

The job — which pays up to $200,000 — would report to executive council

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Company’s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta announces five-member coal consultation committee, online survey

‘This is an independent committee that will be fiercely independent’

Most Read