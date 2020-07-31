Camping: What you should know before heading out

Summer fun is still possible during COVID-19

If you’re planning on heading out into the Alberta outback to go camping this August long weekend, here are a few things you should know first.

Camping is possible during COVID-19, but some precautions should be taken and you’ll need to plan ahead.

Campgrounds reopened on June 1, and as of July 1, all individual campsites — both reserve and first-come, first-served – as well as backcountry camping opened to 100 per cent capacity.

However, due to current travel recommendations, campsites are only open to Alberta residents. Non-essential travel outside of the province is not recommended.

Some campsites may have to be pre-paid and booked online. Some shower and washroom facilities may not be open to use during this time.

Ensure you bring what you need with you, as what ammenities are open may vary depending on where you are.

As always, be respectful of nature and take your trash out when you leave.

For more information, visit www.albertaparks.ca.

READ MORE: National parks, historic sites partly reopening June 1, but no camping yet

CampingCoronavirus