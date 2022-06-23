Camrose cannabis shop allegedly sold drugs to minors

The owner of a Camrose cannabis retailer, as well as two of his employees, has been charged with several drug-related offences after an investigation into complaints the business was allegedly selling cannabis products, cigarettes and magic mushrooms to youth as young as 13.

After numerous complaints from the public against local business Smoking Good Times, the Camrose Police Service Major Crimes Unit started an investigation.

The investigation confirmed that the business was selling non-regulated cannabis products, non-regulated cigarettes, and psilocybin (also known as magic mushrooms) which is a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

On June 14, a search warrant was executed at the business. This search also lead police to a neighbouring building which was housing most of the illegal products and is where it’s believed the cannabis products were being packaged and labeled.

During the course of the investigation and the search warrants at the two locations the following was seized:

– Over 29 pounds of cannabis,

– 597 different packages of cannabis infused edibles (the majority were packaged to be similar in appearance to known brands of candy and snack foods),

– 217 THC infused inserts for vaping devices,

– Over 32,000 individual non-regulated cigarettes (over 1,600 packages),

– 130 grams of psilocybin,

– 221 grams of hash, and

– Over 3,000 in cash.

The business owner Norman Bloomfield, 48, and two of his staff members, Natasha Horkoff, 29, and Nicolas Auger, 27, were charged with several offences under the Criminal Code, the Controlled Dug and Substances Act, and the Cannabis Act.

Police