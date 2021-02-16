Camrose RCMP and Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests and seizures in joint drug investigation

Four arrests, seizure of drugs, guns and $40,000 of cash were made in during the investigation.

Members of the Camrose Police Service Major Crimes Unit and Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit initiated a joint drug investigation which resulted in four arrests, drugs and guns as well as the seizure of $40,000 cash this February.

The investigation revolved around subjects who were importing and supplying drugs to the City of Camrose and surrounding area.

The joint investigation conducted a search warrant on Feb. 4, 2021 at a rural address in Strathcona County. Police took three people into custody upon entry onto the property.

On the property police found and seized:

• 328 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $40,000;

• 28.7 grams of high purity cocaine with a street value of $10,000;

• Two firearms;

• $40,000 in cash.

Police also seized a vehicle at the property as proceeds of crime.

Shortly after the first search warrant was executed, a second warrant was executed on a property in rural Beaver County. A search of that property located:

• A loaded sawed off 9mm rifle;

• 23 grams of fentanyl;

• 15.6 grams of methamphetamine;

• 8.4 grams of cocaine;

• 4000 mL of GHB.

A fourth person was arrested at the Beaver County location when she returned to the residence while police were conducting the search.

On Feb.5, 2021 RCMP executed a search warrant on the truck that was seized from the rural Strathcona County property. Inside the vehicle they located 285 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $35,000 and 28.7 grams of high purity cocaine with a street value of $10,000.

In total, police seized $120,000 worth of drugs and $50,000 worth of cash and assets. Four people are facing charges as a result of this investigation.

Gerald Warner, 58, and Charm Mildenberger, 46, of rural Strathcona County were each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime over $5000, and two counts of a careless storage of a firearm.

Michael Klemm, 34, of rural Beaver County was charged with:

• Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

• Possession of a controlled substance;

• Illegal possession of a firearm;

• Three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;

• Four counts of careless storage of a weapon;

• And two counts of possessing a weapon when prohibited to do so.

Delanie Smith, 29, of rural Beaver County was charged with:

• Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

• Possession of a controlled substance;

• Illegal possession of a firearm;

• Three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;

• Four counts of careless storage of a weapon;

• And breach of an undertaking.



