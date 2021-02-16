Facebook/ Camrose Police Service

Facebook/ Camrose Police Service

Camrose RCMP and Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests and seizures in joint drug investigation

Four arrests, seizure of drugs, guns and $40,000 of cash were made in during the investigation.

Members of the Camrose Police Service Major Crimes Unit and Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit initiated a joint drug investigation which resulted in four arrests, drugs and guns as well as the seizure of $40,000 cash this February.

The investigation revolved around subjects who were importing and supplying drugs to the City of Camrose and surrounding area.

The joint investigation conducted a search warrant on Feb. 4, 2021 at a rural address in Strathcona County. Police took three people into custody upon entry onto the property.

On the property police found and seized:

• 328 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $40,000;

• 28.7 grams of high purity cocaine with a street value of $10,000;

• Two firearms;

• $40,000 in cash.

Police also seized a vehicle at the property as proceeds of crime.

Shortly after the first search warrant was executed, a second warrant was executed on a property in rural Beaver County. A search of that property located:

• A loaded sawed off 9mm rifle;

• 23 grams of fentanyl;

• 15.6 grams of methamphetamine;

• 8.4 grams of cocaine;

• 4000 mL of GHB.

A fourth person was arrested at the Beaver County location when she returned to the residence while police were conducting the search.

On Feb.5, 2021 RCMP executed a search warrant on the truck that was seized from the rural Strathcona County property. Inside the vehicle they located 285 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $35,000 and 28.7 grams of high purity cocaine with a street value of $10,000.

In total, police seized $120,000 worth of drugs and $50,000 worth of cash and assets. Four people are facing charges as a result of this investigation.

Gerald Warner, 58, and Charm Mildenberger, 46, of rural Strathcona County were each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime over $5000, and two counts of a careless storage of a firearm.

Michael Klemm, 34, of rural Beaver County was charged with:

• Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

• Possession of a controlled substance;

• Illegal possession of a firearm;

• Three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;

• Four counts of careless storage of a weapon;

• And two counts of possessing a weapon when prohibited to do so.

Delanie Smith, 29, of rural Beaver County was charged with:

• Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

• Possession of a controlled substance;

• Illegal possession of a firearm;

• Three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;

• Four counts of careless storage of a weapon;

• And breach of an undertaking.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say
Next story
O’Toole calls for relocation of Beijing Olympics due to China’s ‘genocide’ of Uighurs

Just Posted

The Wav is a web-based radio station in Sylvan Lake, that launched on Feb. 15. (Photo Submitted)
New web radio station promises to be by, for and about Sylvan Lake

The Wav, a new web-based radio station, launched Feb. 15 for Sylvan Lake listeners

File photo
Two new deaths, 251 new COVID cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 428 active cases

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
15 new COVID-19 deaths, 305 additional cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 363 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta Health Services Logo
AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka

The temporary testing site in Wetaskiwin will remain open

Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant. (Image courtesy CDC)
One case of COVID-19 variant reported in Central zone school

16 new COVID-19 deaths, 314 additional cases in Alberta

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Two people who were given $1,200 tickets when they took part in protests at the Alberta legislature in May will not have to pay the fines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Independent nation of Alberta sounds good to one in four

25% of Albertans support separating from Canada and 18% support joining the U.S.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Facebook/ Camrose Police Service
Camrose RCMP and Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests and seizures in joint drug investigation

Four arrests, seizure of drugs, guns and $40,000 of cash were made in during the investigation.

County of Wetaskiwin’s COVID-19 numbers as of Feb. 15, 2021. Screen grab/www.alberta.ca/stats/covid-19-alberta-statistics.
Less than five active COVID-19 cases remain in the County of Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin Hospital also removed from Alberta’s acute care outbreak zone list.

Rifles are shown locked up in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

Bill also proposes a buyback of recently banned firearms the government considers assault-style weapon

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.’s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. One of North America’s top experts on coal mine pollution is warning Albertans about the dangers of expanding the industry in the province’s Rocky Mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Hollow promises’: Top coal scientist warns Albertans of contamination from mining

The Alberta government is developing a plan for public consultation on coal-mining

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic in Toronto, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The vast majority of Canadians blame Ottawa rather than provincial governments for delays in COVID-19 vaccine delivery, a new poll suggests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Poll finds most Canadians blame federal government for vaccine delays

Residents remain divided on whether they will be able to roll up their sleeves before October

FILE – Signage for Tim Hortons is seen outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Tim Hortons trims rim from iconic contest with all-digital ‘Roll Up to Win’

Usual prize pool of free coffees, donuts, electronics and vehicles has been expanded

Most Read