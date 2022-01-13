Camrose RCMP investigate firearms complaint

One male in critical condition, one female deceased after incident in Bawlf

One male remains in hospital in critical condition and a female is deceased after a firearms incident in Bawlf on Jan. 11, 2022.

The RCMP says it is investigating the dynamics of what took place in the residence. They are satisfied that they are not looking for anyone outside of the home and that the incident involved those two people alone.

RCMP are not looking for any other suspects.

At 2:30 pm, Camrose RCMP responded to a firearms complaint in Bawlf. Upon arrival, one adult male was transported to hospital with injuries.

A hold and secure was ordered at a local school while RCMP contained the area. The hold and secure was lifted at 4:30 p.m.

Later in the evening, RCMP with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, made entry into the home and located a deceased female.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

Further details, including the identities of those involved, are not being released at this time.

gunsRCMP