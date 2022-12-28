A woman lights a candle during a vigil to remember those killed on Ukraine International Airlines Flight on Thursday January 9, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada, allies demand Iran submit to binding arbitration for downing of Flight PS752

Canada is among four countries calling on Iran to agree to binding arbitration for shooting down Flight PS752 nearly three years ago.

The group of nations — which also includes Britain, Sweden and Ukraine — made the request today through a United Nations convention designed to protect commercial aircraft from attack.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down the Ukrainian Airlines flight just minutes after takeoff on Jan. 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

The passengers included 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents, along with others with ties to Canada.

The call for binding arbitration follows years of unsuccessful negotiations with the Iranian government in terms of reparations and holding those responsible to account.

If Iran does not agree to the demand for binding arbitration within six months, the case can be referred to the International Court of Justice.

