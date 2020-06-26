Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up: PM

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up: PM

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian companies are now producing so much personal protective equipment needed in the fight against COVID-19 that Canada is almost at the point of being self-sufficient.

He underscored that contention today with a visit to a Kanata, Ont., brewery that has retooled to make hand sanitizer during the pandemic.

The visit to Big Rig Brewery, which has used the federal wage subsidy to rehire workers, is also intended to emphasize Trudeau’s repeated plea to businesses to take advantage of the program to get back on their feet.

It’s his third visit in as many weeks to a company that’s used the subsidy to hire back laid-off employees.

“As we move into the summer, Canadians can keep counting on our support,” Trudeau said, standing before an array of kegs and cans.

Today’s visit underlines comments Trudeau made during a pre-taped interview that aired Thursday evening at the online Collision tech conference.

He touted the various federal financial support programs aimed at helping businesses survive the pandemic-induced economic shutdown and to promote innovation to help fight the disease.

And he said many Canadian companies have taken advantage of those programs to retool and start producing masks, gowns, ventilators, sanitizer and other personal protective equipment.

Indeed, Trudeau said so many have stepped up that ”even as, like every country, we’re having to import massive amounts of PPE because we didn’t have enough from the beginning, we’re now getting to a place where we’re close to self-sufficient on that and able to turn around and share with the world, particularly the developing world.”

Having a secure domestic supply will be particularly important if there is a second wave of the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 in the fall, triggering another wild, global scramble for PPE.

China is the dominant supplier of PPE. With the outbreak starting in that country, there was a severe shortage of equipment as the disease first started spreading around the world in March. Countries were out-bidding one another for supplies that were often never delivered.

According to the Public Services and Procurement Canada website, Canada has vast amounts of protective equipment and supplies on order. Some of the contracts are for delivery much later.

As of June 16, 55.7 million face shields had been ordered but 17.6 million received; over one billion pairs of gloves ordered but 42.3 million received; 126.6 million gowns ordered but 4.6 million received; 20.4 million litres of hand sanitizer ordered but 7.1 million litres received.

As well, Canada had ordered 121.9 million of the coveted N95 respirators and 340.8 million surgical masks, though 12.9 million and 110.9 million respectively had been received. Of the 40,328 ventilators ordered, just 367 had been received.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Pandemic fines top $13 million, study says; punitive approach rapped

Just Posted

38 more Albertans test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Red Deer remains at one active case

7,225 of 7,888 cases in province have recovered

Sylvan Lake RCMP hosting bike registry event

The free event on July 9 is open to the Sylvan Lake area, including Eckville, Benalto and Bentley

Sylvan Lake peewee golfer clinches first win of the season

Brady Durkin, 12, captured the MJT Alberta Season Opener by 13 strokes on June 21-22

Alberta pharmacies to test for COVID-19

City of Red Deer back to one active case of the virus

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance has goal of food bank donation

Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank will receive $5,000 if all 128 Plaques of Honour are sponsored

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

Christine Lahti plays friend, feminist icon Steinem on PBS

Christine Lahti plays friend, feminist icon Steinem on PBS

Oscar Peterson’s widow thrilled by petition to change metro station name

Oscar Peterson’s widow thrilled by petition to change metro station name

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up: PM

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up: PM

National data standards in the works after COVID-19 highlighted info gaps: Hajdu

National data standards in the works after COVID-19 highlighted info gaps: Hajdu

UK tour operator scraps Florida visits over Disney measures

UK tour operator scraps Florida visits over Disney measures

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

Alberta heavyweight Tanner Boser says he can help UFC save some money with a win

Alberta heavyweight Tanner Boser says he can help UFC save some money with a win

Raptors scheduled to face Lakers Aug. 1 in return to action

Raptors scheduled to face Lakers Aug. 1 in return to action

Most Read