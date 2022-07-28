NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq holds a photo of Fr. Johannes Rivoire, who is wanted in Canada for abusing children in Nunavut but now resides in France, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Canada has requested France extradite the priest accused of sexually abusing children in Nunavut.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq holds a photo of Fr. Johannes Rivoire, who is wanted in Canada for abusing children in Nunavut but now resides in France, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Canada has requested France extradite the priest accused of sexually abusing children in Nunavut.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada asked France extradite priest facing sexual assault charge in Nunavut

The RCMP says Johannes Rivoire is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant,

The federal government has confirmed that Canada asked France to extradite a priest who is accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.

A spokesman for the Justice Department says the Public Prosecution Service of Canada made the extradition request for Johannes Rivoire, but did not say when and provided no more details.

Pope Francis is expected to travel to Nunavut this week as part of his visit to Canada, where he apologized to residential school survivors.

Inuit leaders have called on the pontiff to personally intervene in the case of Rivoire, who was in Canada from the early 1960s until 1993, when he returned to France.

The RCMP says Rivoire is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, issued in February, for a charge of sexual assault stemming from a complaint received last year.

Rivoire has previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time as a priest in Nunavut.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeNunavut

Previous story
Once months ahead, N.W.T. behind in COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 4th doses
Next story
Summer fun continues in Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Some of the unique hardware up for grabs at the event. Trophies were awarded in 13 categories. (Photos by Crystal Rhayn-Koch)
Car show in support of Stollery Children’s Hospital returns to Sylvan Lake

Rylan DeChamp (left) and Rylan Dodman were named Flipside Youth Centre’s skatepark ambassadors. (Facebook photos/Flipside Youth Centre)
Flipside Youth Centre welcomes two new skatepark ambassadors

Alberta Wildrose leader Danielle Smith tells reporters in Calgary, Tuesday, Oct.28, 2014, she has requested a leadership review after failing to win any of Alberta’s four byelections. Former Wildrose leader Danielle Smith is coming back to Alberta politics and says she will vote against Premier Jason Kenney at the upcoming United Conservative Party leadership review. CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
Danielle Smith defends sovereignty plan, cancer remarks in UCP leadership debate

(COVID-19 graphic from Black Press)
COVID-19 cases rising slightly