Canada books spot in semifinal at U18 men’s hockey world championship

Canada defeated host Switzerland 7-3 on Thursday to book a spot in the men’s under-18 world hockey championship semifinal.

Forward Macklin Celebrini had two goals and two assists for Canada to bring his team-leading point total to 11 points, while forward Andrew Cristall also scored twice. Berkly Catton, Calum Ritchie and Matthew Wood had the other goals for Canada in the quarterfinal.

Goaltender Carson Bjarnason made 28 saves in the win.

Canada will play Sweden in the semifinal on Saturday. The United States takes on Slovakia in the other semifinal, also on Saturday.

The gold-medal game is scheduled for Sunday. Canada last won gold in 2021.