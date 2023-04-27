Oshawa Generals' Calum Ritchie responds to questions after on-ice testing in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Canada defeated hosts Switzerland 7-3 on Thursday to book a spot in the men's under-18 world hockey championship semifinal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada books spot in semifinal at U18 men’s hockey world championship

Canada defeated host Switzerland 7-3 on Thursday to book a spot in the men’s under-18 world hockey championship semifinal.

Forward Macklin Celebrini had two goals and two assists for Canada to bring his team-leading point total to 11 points, while forward Andrew Cristall also scored twice. Berkly Catton, Calum Ritchie and Matthew Wood had the other goals for Canada in the quarterfinal.

Goaltender Carson Bjarnason made 28 saves in the win.

Canada will play Sweden in the semifinal on Saturday. The United States takes on Slovakia in the other semifinal, also on Saturday.

The gold-medal game is scheduled for Sunday. Canada last won gold in 2021.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Next story
Commission increases refund ATCO owes over attempt to recoup contract costs

Just Posted

Ecole Fox Run school will be hosting the Alberta Fancophone Games from May 12-14. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Ecole Fox Run school is gearing up to host the Alberta Francophone Games

The Co-operators team won the Sponsor Race portion of the Bed Races during the Lions Family Picnic in the Park, Aug. 13, 2022. The event, which included food, a beer tent, family games and the races was held at Centennial Park in support of Aspire Special Needs. Winning the Family Bed Races were The 5Gs team. Pictured here (from left) Matthew Bagnell, Ella Parkinson, Skylar Murdoch, Priscilla D’Mello (on the bed) and Blake of Co-operators Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial. (Barb Pettie/Sylvan Lake News)
Lion’s Club Family Picnic to run in conjunction with 1913 Days

Sylvan Lake local Zoe Smibert (left), and Red Deer Polytechnic graduate Casey Powlick (right) practice their performance during the dress rehearsal of Aaron Vanderweg’s play A Plant Called Kyle McKinney. (Photo submitted by Aaron Vanderweg.)
Sylvan Lake Theatre holds great showing at the Heartland Regional Theatre Festival

Dr. Greg Chan, a family doctor in Ponoka, spoke at the National Citizen’s Inquiry hearing held in Red Deer on Wednesday. (Photo from National Citizen’s Inquiry video)
Central Alberta doctor testifies at National Citizen’s Inquiry