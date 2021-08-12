FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada could be seeing snap election on Sept. 20, according to reports

Trudeau reportedly planning to make official announcement on Sunday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely planning to call a snap federal election for Sept. 20, Reuters reported Thursday (Aug. 12).

According to four unnamed sources, Trudeau is planning to make the formal announcement on Sunday, following a visit with newly appointed Governor General Mary Simon where he must ask her to dissolve Parliament.

There has been speculation of a federal election this year for several months and party leaders have been busy criss-crossing the country.

On Wednesday, Conservatives Leader Erin O’Toole was in Waterloo, Ont., to announce his party’s plan to “unleash innovation” as part of his party’s Canada’s Recovery Plan.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has been touring the Maritimes as he speaks to premiers about COVID-19 recovery and affordable housing.

Trudeau has signed child care funding plans with more than half the provinces and made a series of funding announcement in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Opposition’s already on campaign trail with election call expected any day

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021Justin Trudeau

Previous story
COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Alberta with 501 new infections recorded in a single day
Next story
Police say nothing cool about picking up your Dairy Queen takeout by chopper

Just Posted

Alberta now has 3,769 active cases of COVID-19. (File photo)
Alberta hits highest single-day COVID-19 case total since late May, Red Deer active cases up

Sylvan Lake’s Kevin Cooke is raising money for his sister, Jackie, who lost everything last week when a wildfire destroyed her home at Monte Lake, B.C. (Photo contributed)
Animals lost in fire: Sylvan Lake man raising funds for sister left homeless by B.C. wildfire

Lodge 43. (submitted photo)
Lodge 43 in Sylvan Lake is participating in the Alberta on the Plate event

Advocate file photo
Alberta adds 279 COVID-19 cases: Red Deer at 61 active