Canada Day a time to be grateful

The sun is shining, and it seems COVID 19 is far away, almost non-existent.

But, of course, we all know that is not true.

We all know different.

COVID 19 is not far away and it is still very much in existence.

But, oh for just a moment in time, it is so easy to pretend.

It is so easy to pretend that the world as we knew it still exists.

School will go back in in September.

College will resume as usual.

People will get colds and high fevers and even feel short of breath.

And they will not have to get tested for a disease that could take their life.

Canada Day this year was different.

I am sure that comes as absolutely no surprise to anyone. In the resort town where I live there were no fireworks, no crowds of people milling around, spilling out of restaurants and bars, anxious to grab the momentary splashing splendor of the nigh sky as their very own.

There was, in fact, none of the usual celebrations.

But, at my house, I was determined to recognize Canada Day somehow, some way.

Being I am a procrastinator and not a planner, most of this recognition went on in my head before I actually went into action.

And so it came to be that I kind of threw a party together of sorts at the last minute. I tried to follow the guidelines, tried to keep the numbers down and tried to push away my own impulsiveness. Usually, I go with the assumption that strangers often become friends on the other side of a good party.

So, I started out small. I invited a couple of people.

They said yes, so I invited a couple more.

They, too, said yes.

And then I thought, “what the heck, it is, a party after all, so I invited a couple more.

They too agreed to come.

Oh, my goodness, I muttered to myself. They are all coming and for supper, too.

Quickly I hosted the mighty Canadian flags my husband, in one of those moments when patriotism trumped common sense, had purchased. They now hung proudly on our back deck where they would stay until felled by a strong wind which I knew was sure to happen.

I then threw together a Canada Day cake decorated with white icing and red smarties and a tiny little flag stuck ceremoniously in the centre with a toothpick.

Taking only a moment to admire my creativity, I pressed on.

Red and white petunias for a table centre, white napkins and red napkin rings and the table looked beautiful.

Supper was kabobs, fresh garden salad and tiny potatoes roasted in the oven. Desert was chocolate cake and strawberries dipped in white chocolate. It was almost delicious, if you like kabobs, slightly blackened from an unattended barbecue that got too hot, too fast.

Oh well, I was happy.

And so, they came. The people. And we laughed and ate and though everyone groaned and said, “no, we do not want to do it, I made each and everyone of them say a grateful thing about being here and being Canadian.

As for me I said, “I am grateful for my friends, so incredibly grateful. Life has not always been so good to me during this time of COVID-19, but each and every set back, each little heartache I’ve had to endure has been just a little easier because I don’t have to travel that road alone.

Oh yeah, and I am grateful to be Canadian, too, I murmured as an afterthought.

Incredibly grateful!