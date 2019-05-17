Canada ‘encouraged’ in tariff war with U.S. on metals but no solution in sight

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

President Donald Trump’s decision today to delay auto tariffs on Japan and Europe is generating fresh hope that there might be an end in sight to his punitive levies on Canadian steel and aluminum imports.

Canadian officials are “encouraged” by a pair of conversations in the past week between Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as Wednesday’s Washington meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Trump trade czar Robert Lighthizer.

READ MORE: U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum could be gone in weeks, ambassador says

ALSO READ: 5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

But sources say that after so many false starts about the possible lifting of tariffs, nothing is certain until it actually happens.

A U.S. Commerce Department review found that imports of automobiles and some parts could hurt U.S. national security, but Trump decided to wait 180 days before imposing tariffs and ordered new talks to deal with the issue.

ALSO READ: Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

The Commerce Department reached the same conclusion about Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminum imports almost one year ago and imposed the tariffs under a section of American trade law that gives the president that authority.

Freeland, Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting, while Canada and Mexico say that it will be tough to ratify the new continental free trade agreement if they remain in place.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP’s ‘heinous’ treatment of Indigenous teen disclosing abuse ‘a pattern’

Just Posted

Drivers reminded impairment and driving don’t mix

National Road Safety Week May 14 to 20

Former Sylvan Lake resident launches latest book

Talena Winters will launch her book at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Friday

Sylvan Lake bans use of charcoal barbecues in Town parks

Visitors and residents picnicking in Sylvan Lake are asked to leave the charcoal barbecues at home

Sylvan Lake resident named assistant coach Team Alberta’s U16 hockey team

Fox Run teacher Cody Reynolds was announced the assistant coach on May 9

Sylvan Lake residents teamed up to clean up the lakeshore

The second annual Team Up to Clean Up occurred in town and in the summer villages around the lake

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Southern Alberta city pulls plug on $13-million solar power project

Goal was to test whether the technology was a feasible way to make steam at city-owned power plant

Kenney lauds Senate committee rejecting tanker ban, promises to continue fight

Bill C-48 would put into law a long-standing voluntary moratorium on coastal tanker traffic

Alberta loosens public liquor consumption rules ahead of May long weekend

Province is also changing regulations to loosen up rules for festival organizers

Billion-dollar autoimmune drug deal a ‘dream come true’ for Calgary researcher

With autoimmune diseases, the body’s own tissues are mistaken for harmful invaders and attacked

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

Most Read