Canada extends peacekeeping mission despite Security Council loss

Canada extends peacekeeping mission despite Security Council loss

OTTAWA — Canada will provide a military transport plane to support United Nations peacekeeping missions for another year despite losing its bid for a temporary seat on the UN Security Council.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office confirmed the continued deployment of a CC-130 Hercules in support of UN missions in Africa on Sunday, ending months of speculation about the fate of the mission.

“The Canadian Armed Forces are playing an important role in transporting critical supplies and personnel to support the UN in the region,” Sajjan said in a statement to The Canadian Press.

“We understand the importance of Canada working with our international allies and partners like the United Nations, which is why we have renewed Canadian Armed Forces support for an additional year.”

The Hercules, which has been based out of Uganda five days per month since August 2019, was one of three signature promises that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to the UN when Canada hosted a major peacekeeping summit in November 2017.

Trudeau also promised the UN that Canada would provide a helicopter detachment, which operated in Mali from June 2018 to September 2019. He also pledged a quick reaction force comprised of up to 200 troops, which has yet to be fulfilled.

Many saw the promises as an attempt by the Liberal government to bolster its bid for a two-year seat on the UN Security Council, and there had been questions about the CC-130 after Canada lost to Norway and Ireland on the first ballot in June.

Sajjan also said that the Hercules recently resumed flights to and from Uganda after a four-month suspension due to COVID-19.

“Following a temporary operational pause due to COVID-19, the tactical detachment in Uganda has recently completed a 10-day mission out of Entebbe,” he said. The plane moved about 42 tonnes worth of cargo and 400 passengers, he added.

Canadian Forces College professor Walter Dorn, one of Canada’s foremost experts on peacekeeping, welcomed the extension, which he described as “pioneering” since the plane isn’t assigned to one specific UN mission but helps many in Africa.

“It’s a pioneering service,” he said. “The first national contribution for multi-operation air service in UN history, with operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan already serviced and other missions to be added.”

Dorn nonetheless lamented that the Hercules is only available for five days a month even as he noted that Canada’s overall contribution to peacekeeping remains at an all-time low with 34 police officers and military personnel around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2020.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misattributed information to a spokesperson.

peacekeeping

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vehicle malfunction sparked Southern California wildfire
Next story
Professor hits back at critics of ‘diversity’ essay in top science journal

Just Posted

Amid COVID-19: Some central Alberta parents want to see online learning option

Some parents will consider homeschooling if online learning isn’t available

Sylvan Lake beach crowded but people maintaining distance

‘A quick picture may give you the impression that everybody is crowded together’

COVID-19 conspiracies creating a ‘public health crisis’ in Canada, experts say

‘Long live freedom without a mask’

Water quality advisory prompted by high levels of fecal bacteria in Gull Lake

AHS issued the advisory, and say it will be in effect until further notice

One new death, 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Central zone Friday

127 additional cases across the province

How one Montreal long-term care home managed to keep COVID-19 away

How one Montreal long-term care home managed to keep COVID-19 away

Feds keep lid on company names, dollar amounts in some COVID-19 contracts

Feds keep lid on company names, dollar amounts in some COVID-19 contracts

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

COVID-19 conspiracies creating a ‘public health crisis’ in Canada, experts say

COVID-19 conspiracies creating a ‘public health crisis’ in Canada, experts say

Charities worry about loss of trust, donations in wake of WE deal controversy

Charities worry about loss of trust, donations in wake of WE deal controversy

Professor hits back at critics of ‘diversity’ essay in top science journal

Professor hits back at critics of ‘diversity’ essay in top science journal

Canada extends peacekeeping mission despite Security Council loss

Canada extends peacekeeping mission despite Security Council loss

Wilford Brimley, ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Natural’ actor, dies at 85

Wilford Brimley, ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Natural’ actor, dies at 85

Most Read