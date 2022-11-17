An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Electric vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one-third in the first half of this year but they're not keeping pace with the rest of the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada falling behind as electric-vehicle sales pick up around the world

Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one-third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.

A new report on global EV sales released by research firm BloombergNEF at the United Nations climate talks in Egypt today says automakers sold 6.6 million battery-electric and plug-in hybrid passenger vehicles in the first six months of this year.

That is an increase of 61 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, driven heavily by interest in China and Europe.

Electric vehicles accounted for nearly one in every eight vehicles sold worldwide between January and June, compared with one in 11 in the same period a year earlier.

But in Canada, EV sales made up one in 14 vehicles sold in the first half of this year, compared with one in 20 a year earlier.

The sale of electric vehicles did hit a six-month record in Canada so far this year with nearly 56,000 sold, an increase of 35 per cent compared with the year before.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NHL Notebook: New coaching hires making waves across league
Next story
CRTC chair says online streaming bill won’t police user-generated content, algorithms

Just Posted

Beacon Hill Elementary School principal Trevor Sanche recently earned the Distinguished Leadership Award. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Sylvan Lake principal named distinguished leader

The Angels Anonymous Tree is set up at the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen. (Photo submitted)
Making the most of this holiday season

Country music star Gord Bamford will be coming to Eckville on Dec. 3, to help raise funds for a new outdoor multipurpose facility in town. (Photo submitted)
Gord Bamford coming to Eckville for new outdoor facility

Students from HJ Cody School’s 2021/2022 grade 9 class that received academic awards during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
HJ Cody School honours outstanding students