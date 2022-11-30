People walk past the University of Toronto campus  in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada has most educated workforce in G7, according to StatCan

The latest release of 2021 census data shows Canada continues to lead the G7 countries for the most educated workforce thanks to its strong college sector and highly educated immigrants.

Just over 57 per cent of workers aged 25 to 64 have a college or university credential.

Statistics Canada says almost one in four working-age people had a college certificate or diploma or similar credential in 2021, more than any other G7 country.

Almost one-third of the working-age population, or 6.4 million people, reported having a bachelor’s degree or higher in 2021, which is up 4.3 percentage points over 2016.

The agency says recent immigrants make up nearly half of that growth, but immigrants are still more likely to be overqualified for the jobs they have.

Highly educated workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher were more capable of navigating labour market shocks during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they often worked in sectors that were more suited to remote work.

