Former astronaut and MP Marc Garneau, right, looks on as Astronaut David Saint-Jacques speaks during a government of Canada announcement supporting commercial space launches, at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Que., Friday, January 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches

Canada is hoping to capitalize on its vast geography and space expertise to position itself as the next global player in commercial space launches.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced today that the federal government will develop the regulatory requirements, safety standards and licensing conditions necessary to authorize commercial satellite space launches from Canada within the next three years.

He told reporters at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Longueuil, Que., that the country is also ready to approve launches in the interim period on a case-by-case basis, and he invited private companies to come forward with projects.

Montreal-area MP and former astronaut Marc Garneau said Canada has a number of geographic advantages when it comes to satellite launch locations, including a vast, sparsely populated territory and a wide range of possibilities for high-inclination orbits.

He said that while Canada has previously launched suborbital rockets — which go up into space and fall back down — it has not yet launched an orbital space flight.

Alghabra says a number of companies have expressed interest in launching from Canada, including Maritime Launch, which is planning to build the country’s first spaceport in northeastern Nova Scotia.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal government should direct RCMP to end use controversial neck hold: NDP leader
Next story
Ottawa gives $40M to Atlantic shellfish farmers hit by post-tropical storm Fiona

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Gary Rhodes presents firefighter Joey Manson with a certificate of appreciation for his role in capturing a fleeing suspect in 2014. (Photo from Facebook)
Sylvan Lake mourns dedicated firefighter

Palo Park is slated to see some improvements in the coming months. Facebook photo
Town looking for feedback on Palo Park improvements

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

The Strathcona Cup as shown on the tour website.
Scottish invasion of curlers coming to Sylvan Lake