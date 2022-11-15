People cross-country ski in the cold weather as an industrial plant is shown in the back ground in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada is issuing a challenge to the rest of the world to expand the use of carbon pricing in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada launches group to lobby for more countries to use carbon pricing

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada is issuing a challenge to the rest of the world to expand the use of carbon pricing in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions.

Guilbeault is hosting an event at the United Nations COP27 climate talks in Egypt today hoping to triple carbon pricing coverage from 20 per cent of global emissions today, to 60 per cent in eight years.

He says eight other countries and the European Commission are already on board but most already have carbon pricing in place or have a program planned.

Canada’s carbon pricing system is a mix of federal and provincial policies that together cover more than 80 per cent of Canada’s total emissions, though at varying costs per tonne.

The idea is similar to the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which Canada launched with the U.K. at COP23 in 2017 to push for ending the use of coal as a source of electricity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first discussed expanding carbon pricing globally at the climate talks last year in Glasgow, but in the year since the total emissions covered by a carbon price has not changed.

