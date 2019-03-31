The years of Canada’s mission in Afghanistan are seen on the National War Memorial after a ceremony honouring Canadians who served and died during that mission, in Ottawa on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Canada marks fifth anniversary of end of Afghanistan mission

More than 40,000 Canadians in uniform served in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014

Canada’s top soldier says the country is still trying to learn how best to care for those wounded — physically and emotionally —in the war in Afghanistan.

Chief of the Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance was among those at a service in Ottawa Sunday marking the fifth anniversary of the end of Canada’s mission.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

He said many who served have physical and psychological wounds.

He also said Canada has been trying to better help those mentally affected in the aftermath of the conflict.

National Silver Cross Mother Anita Cenerini also took part in the event Sunday at the National War Memorial.

Cenerini fought for years to have her son’s death recognized as related to his military service.

Thomas Welsh took his own life in 2004 after serving in Afghanistan. He was the first Canadian soldier to die by suicide after serving in the Afghan war.

Cenerini said she felt humbled by the sacrifices of so many families who lost loved ones, and was grateful to have their lives honoured at the National War Memorial — a physical place where she says remembering them is profound.

More than 40,000 Canadians in uniform served in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014. A total of 158 members of the military and seven Canadian civilians were killed in the conflict.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Immune system therapy shows wider promise against cancer

Just Posted

Conservatives say Rachel Notley must come clean on spending promises

United Conservatives say explain which taxes she would increase to keep her promise to balance the budget by 2023

Adopt-a-Spot litter control coming to Sylvan Lake

Town Council approved the Adopt-A-Spot program, which is similar to Adopt-a-Highway programs

Sylvan Lake fighter wins second MMA match in Grande Prairie

Grady Behrens won his second match and Arashi-Do students finished well in Edmonton competition

Alberta UCP leader promises more beds, programs for opioid drug users

The opioid plan is part of a broader package of health reforms promised by Jason Kenney

Alberta NDP’s Notley say she’ll hire more teachers, build more schools

Notley is also promising that the NDP would spend $1.3 billion to build and upgrade another 70 schools

PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

About 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach in northern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944

Gerald Butts provides notes, texts to justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

This in response to material filed last week by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP lay 2nd degree murder charges, issue 2 warrants for arrest

Police say 1 suspect considered armed and dangerous

Wilson-Raybould: I recorded phone call out of fear it would be ‘inappropriate’

The 17-minute long audio recording documents a call Wilson-Raybould placed to Wernick on Dec. 19

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Most Read