File Photo.

Canada Post providing free hold mail, mail forwarding to businesses

The services are being offered to help provide relief to businesses until further notice

Canada Post is offering its hold mail and mail forwarding services free of charge to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email statement Canada Post said it will be offering these services to help provide relief to businesses of all sizes until further notice.

“We understand the great pressures being placed on businesses, especially those small and medium sized businesses who cannot operate at their regular address,” reads the email from Canada Post media relations.

“As the current situation progresses, we will continue to monitor our efforts to support small and medium sized businesses, the very backbone and foundation of our economy,” continued the statement.

Businesses can sign up for the mail forwarding and hold mail services through the Canada Post website. The fee at registration will be refunded.

According to its website, Canada Post has been holding mail for institutions that aren’t open during delivery hours since the end of March.

The mail will be held securely at the facilities and it will be delivered as soon as the business is able to receive it. The service applies to mail items, but the facility will try to accommodate parcels within its available space.

“These are unprecedented times for Canada Post, Canadians and businesses of all sizes,” said Canada Post. “In a very short period of time, Canada Post has dramatically changed the way we work to keep our employees and customers safe and healthy.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has assured Canada Post it is safe to handle all mail, including international.

“Currently, there is no evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted by imported goods or packages,” states the Canada Post FAQ’s.

Post offices remain open and are following measures to maintain a social and physical distance of two metres.

Coronavirus

