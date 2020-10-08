FILE – Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

If you’re planning to shop online for gifts this holiday season, Canada Post is urging you to do so early.

In a Thursday (Oct. 8) news release, Canada Post said 48 per cent of shoppers plan to buy online for Christmas and holiday gifts.

“The rapid escalation in demand for parcel delivery is expected to continue into the holiday season and beyond as more Canadians plan to do their shopping online,” the Crown corporation said.

Canada Post said that the key to actually getting your packages delivered on time is to shop early so as to spread out the surge in holiday shipments.

“Typically, the bulk of holiday parcels arrive in a short-term surge as Canadians do most of their online shopping within a short window close to Christmas,” Canada Post said. “Even with plans to upscale, add capacity and work with customers, a traditional holiday parcel surge combined with unprecedented volumes could overwhelm our capacity to process and deliver across the country.”

To help with the expected volume of packages, Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees, adding 1,000 vehicles and buying key equipment. Many communities will get deliveries over the weekends, and the Crown corporation will add more pickup locations and extend post office hours.

