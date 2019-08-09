Canada raises travel warning amid escalating protests in Hong Kong

The United States, Australia, Ireland, Britain and Japan have also issued travel advisories

The federal government has issued a travel advisory that urges Canadians travelling to Hong Kong to exercise “a high degree of caution” because of the escalating protests in the city.

The government’s website says there are “identifiable safety and security concerns or the safety and security situation could change with little notice.”

Canadians are advised to “exercise a high degree of caution at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities.”

The United States, Australia, Ireland, Britain and Japan are among several other nations that have also issued travel advisories to their citizens.

READ MORE: Hong Kong braces for more protests on handover anniversary

Pro-democracy protesters demonstrated at Hong Kong’s airport Friday even as the city sought to reassure visitors of their welcome despite the increasing levels of violence surrounding the two-month-old protest movement.

The government concedes road blockages and confrontations between police and protesters have caused inconveniences, but says they were limited to specific areas.

The protests, however, are not abating, and more are planned for this weekend, including at the airport, where protesters holding signs staged a sit-in at the arrival and departure halls Friday.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta
Next story
Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Library transforms into bat box workshop

A bat box build and info session was held Aug. 7 raised awareness to bat conservation and importance

Tips to reduce vehicle-related theft, RCMP

RCMP give a few tips on how to reduce the chance of theft during the summer

Boat Launches and Marine Stewardship on Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Young Tees-area eventer earns top-placed Canadian title

Mikayla Hoffman, 15, placed 12th place out of 48 riders

Sylvan Lake Wranglers name head coach

Sylvan Lake’s Pat Garritty was appointed head coach of the Wranglers for the inaugural season

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says

The RCMP have said it will be difficult to determine a motive in the McLeod and Schmegelsky case

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to determine in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

Manhunt over: A look at the three murder victims found in northern B.C.

The bodies of Chynna Deese, Lucas Fowler and Leonard Dyck were discovered days apart

Most Read