Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) strike in Montreal, Monday, May 1, 2023. The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers

The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.

The announcement of a prospective agreement comes after the government and Public Service Alliance of Canada came to separate deals that ended a strike of more than 120,000 other public servants.

CRA employees represented by PSAC’s Union of Taxation Employees were still on strike two days after the federal tax-filing deadline.

The union threatened earlier today that it would plan to send its members to disrupt a Liberal party convention in Ottawa on Thursday if the employer didn’t table a “fair” deal.

The separate agreements that PSAC negotiated with the government included a 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years.

Earlier in the negotiations, the tax employees’ union had been pushing for a 20.5 per cent increase over a three-year period.

