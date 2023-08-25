France forward Terry Tarpey (22) blocks against Canada guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the Basketball World Cup group H match between France and Canada at the Indonesia Arena stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Canada routs No. 5 France 95-65 at FIBA World Cup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points and Canada rode a big third quarter to upset No. 5 France 95-65 at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Canada took a three-point lead into halftime before blowing the game wide open with a 25-8 third quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander added 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals. He entered the half struggling with just two baskets on nine shots from the floor, but ended 9-of-18.

Team captain Kelly Olynyk had 18 points, four rebounds and a block.

Dillon Books added 12 points, including an emphatic slam dunk to open the scoring for Canada.

Evan Fournier led France with 21 points, with 19 coming in the first half.

Canada next faces world No. 43 Lebanon on Sunday.

