(The Canadian Press)

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

The federal government says it doesn’t know enough about how, when and where dangerous goods move through the Canadian North, highlighting the potential risks of a major spill or other disaster.

As a result, Transport Canada acknowledges the possible effects on public safety and the environment are also unclear.

The department is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety.

READ MORE: Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

A newly issued call for bids to carry out the study says work will focus on regions north of the 55th parallel as well as on isolated areas in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario and northern Quebec.

The goal is to fully identify the hazardous substances transported throughout these areas, along with major hubs that link to relevant airports, marine ports, ice roads, railroads, mines, manufacturing plants and warehouses.

The information will help Transport Canada pinpoint potential risks and make decisions concerning safety regulations and compliance.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Lending Cupboard opens new facility in north Red Deer

Just Posted

Fun and faith celebrated at Camp Kannawin’s 75th anniversary

The summer camp on Sylvan Lake celebrated it’s 75th anniversary Sept. 7-9

Red Deer native Andrew Kooman’s latest script already making waves

Andrew Kooman is thrilled with early response to Delft Blue

Collision on Hwy 20 and Memorial Drive in Sylvan Lake

RCMP, first responders and STARS have been dispatched to the scene.

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers golf to support Victim Services

The annual Victim Services Golf Tournament was held Sept. 7.

Truck and trailer collision causes major Highway 2 headaches

Alberta 511 reported significant traffic delays after the incident Friday afternoon

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Stettler RCMP ask public’s help identifying suspects

Robbery at Stettler sports store in August

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Trial set for John Savage for 2016 aggravated assault charges

Savage also facing second-degree murder charges from 2018

The Lending Cupboard opens new facility in north Red Deer

Medical equipment lender helped over 10,000 clients last year

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate home invasion with gun

Police investigate break-in with guns stolen; Curtis Cardinal charged

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Hurricane Florence reaches Category 4, could strike U.S. southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Most Read