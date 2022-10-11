Minister of National Defence Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada sending 40 military engineers to Poland to train Ukrainian forces

Canada is sending 40 military engineers to Poland to train Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russia.

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the deployment during a visit to Warsaw this morning before a planned meeting with NATO counterparts in Belgium.

The new contribution is on top of the roughly 225 military trainers working with Ukrainian forces as part of a British-led training mission.

It is also in addition to the deployment of three Hercules transport planes to Scotland, where the aircraft are helping deliver supplies to Ukrainian forces battling Russia.

The Department of National Defence says the engineers will be attached to a Polish-led training effort focused on teaching Ukrainian on how to use explosives, among other things.

Anand’s announcements comes days after an explosion damaged an important bridge connecting Russia and Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to order missile strikes on several Ukrainian cities.

