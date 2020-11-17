Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada still in ‘incredibly serious’ situation with COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau said all Canadians should avoid international travel

The COVID-19 case count continues to climb at an alarming pace west of the Maritimes, despite tighter restrictions as some jurisdictions get ready for more drastic measures.

Total cases hit 304,477 across the country, according to numbers reported as of midday Tuesday, more than half of those cases having come in the past four months. The death toll now stands at 11,063, according to figures from provincial health authorities.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam highlighted “promising” early results from two vaccine trials by Pfizer and Moderna. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed the country remains in an “incredibly serious” situation where Canadians will need to refocus their efforts until vaccines become widely available.

“We still have to get through the next month and the month after that before vaccines arrive,” Trudeau said Tuesday in Ottawa.

He said the military could “potentially” play a role in delivering millions of vaccine doses to provincial hubs, but once again brushed off the possibility of invoking the Emergencies Act to help clamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I don’t think we’re there yet. I hope we won’t and I don’t think we will,” Trudeau said in French.

The number of patients with severe illness due to COVID-19 is surging, with those over 80 years old having the highest incidence rate, Tam said.

Public health authorities are warning of a steep rise in demand for hospital beds and intensive-care treatment in the days ahead based on recent record-breaking case numbers.

New cases exceeded 1,000 for the 12th consecutive day in Ontario, which reported 1,249 new cases Tuesday and 12 new deaths due to the illness.

Toronto alone saw 569 new cases — its highest ever daily tally — while Peel Region had 256.

READ MORE: No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Nunavut is the latest jurisdiction to announce strict new measures, as the territory prepares to enter a partial lockdown.

It has logged 26 cases since the first one was reported Nov. 6, prompting the government to close all schools, indoor dining and non-essential businesses for at least two weeks starting Wednesday.

Manitoba, which brought in similar measures last week, is upping its enforcement game, hiring a private security firm to help hand out fines for infractions such as gathering in groups of more than five people.

The company G4S Canada will provide more than 90 people to enforce COVID-19 restrictions, Premier Brian Pallister said Tuesday.

Quebec reported 982 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 24 more deaths attributed to the virus. Health authorities said hospitalizations jumped by 47 compared with the prior day, to 638.

“Maybe next summer we could go back to a life that is just about normal,” Quebec Premier François Legault said in French.

Alberta suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic earlier this week, reporting Monday that 20 people in the province had died from COVID-19 the day before.

Trudeau said all Canadians should avoid international travel, even as some remain set on heading south for the winter.

The pandemic is resurgent across large swaths of the United States, saying Canadians are safest at home.

However, he says the choice is in the hands of individuals, and suggests those who do make the trip get comprehensive health and travel insurance and make sure that regional health-care facilities are not overwhelmed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lacombe County, including summer villages and Eckville under Enhanced Status
Next story
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts climbed higher in October

Just Posted

Courtesy photo
COVID-19: Central zone active cases slightly down Tuesday

Some central Alberta communities under enhanced status

(BLACK PRESS file photo)
Lacombe County, including summer villages and Eckville under Enhanced Status

Nov. 17, the County announced Province mandated measures are in place for the County

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. On Monday, Hinshaw confirmed 20 virus-deaths in Alberta between Sunday and Monday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta confirmed 20 COVID-19 deaths Monday: Central zone cases spike

Some central Alberta communities under enhanced measures

file photo
Letters to Santa can be dropped off at Sylvan Lake’s North Pole Drive-Thru

In addition to the drive-thru, a self-guided Twinkle Tour is in the works

The Gulls Stadium is still under construction, but the team is preparing for opening day in June 2021, with player announcements. (Photo Courtesy of TD Aerials - Central Alberta)
Sylvan Lake Gulls pick up local players in first player announcements

The Gulls are in full scouting mode to prepare for opening day in June 2021.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

This Feb. 21, 2018, file photo shows a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh. Kraft Heinz says the production of Heinz Ketchup is returning to Canada, with the company’s Montreal, Que., factory set to begin making the iconic condiment next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada

The project is expected to create 30 new jobs and help maintain about 750 existing positions

A forensic photograph taken in October 2015 of belts was filed as an exhibit for the trial of Lauren Lafleche, an Edmonton woman accused of killing her five-year-old daughter. The victim’s younger brother, in a video-taped interview played in court, said Lafleche regularly beat her children with a belt as a form of punishment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Court of Queen’s Bench Alberta, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Murder trial begins for Edmonton mother accused of beating daughter with belt, spatula

An autopsy confirmed five-year-old died from brain damage caused by blunt force trauma to her head

A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot in shown in Virgil, Ont., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. At this point during last year’s flu season, Canada had already recorded 711 positive cases of influenza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
Flu season in Canada ‘exceptionally low’ so far, public health says

COVID-19 is proving to be worse this fall, with more than 1,400 people in hospital

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a face mask mural during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, November 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada surpasses 300,000 COVID cases, more than 100,000 in past month

Canada could reach the 400,000 total case milestone by early December, if the current trajectory holds up

file photo
RCMP request public assistance for Leduc suspicious death investigation

Incident reported in Wetaskiwin same day believed to be related to the death.

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

FILE – A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Federal financing relief for large Canadian companies announced Monday was welcomed by the oil and gas sector and the Alberta government despite conditions that linked the aid to climate change goals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Report suggests Alberta students want more education on climate change

Teachers said they struggle to meet students’ needs because of a lack of up-to-date resources

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Most Read