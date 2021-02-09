Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People entering Canada via a land border will soon have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday (Feb. 9). The negative test will have to be a PCR one that was taken within 72 hours of crossing. The rule will come into effect on Monday, Feb. 15, and match up with current rules on air travel. It is for non-essential travellers.

However, Trudeau said that Canada cannot refuse entry to Canadians or permanent residents trying to enter the country, including the many snowbirds in the U.S.

“You can prevent someone from boarding a flight… you can’t prevent someone who’s standing at a land border crossing,” he said.

“In cases of no test to show, apply a stiff penalty, a fine… ensure a rapid and complete follow up.”

He said that will include further testing and quarantine.

