The federal government in Ottawa is pushing back against the latest U.S. decision to keep imposing duties on Canadian softwood lumber. Trade Minister Mary Ng, shown in this Thursday June 15, 2023 file pjhto, says Canada plans a judicial review of last month’s Treasury Department assessment of the levies, which she calls unfair, unjust and illegal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Canada to seek judicial review of latest U.S. decision on softwood lumber duties

The federal government in Ottawa is pushing back against the latest U.S. decision to keep imposing duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is seeking a judicial review of last month’s Treasury Department assessment of the levies, which she calls unfair, unjust and illegal.

The latest administrative review provided modest relief, but maintained the combined duty rate at 7.99 per cent.

Ng is also urging U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to sit down and negotiate a resolution to the decades-old dispute.

Such a deal would be challenging, since the U.S. takes issue with a long-standing regulatory system in Canada it says puts American producers at a disadvantage.

Tai has said the U.S. would be willing to negotiate, but only if Canada does away with a system that allows provinces to set prices for timber from Crown land.

“For years, the United States has imposed unfair, unjust and illegal duties on Canadian softwood lumber, hurting Canadian industry and increasing housing costs in both countries,” Ng said in a statement.

“Canada is taking the necessary steps to actively defend the interests of our softwood lumber industry and the workers and communities that rely on it.”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Public gets look at Sylvan Lake solar power project
Next story
PHOTOS: John Deere 120 Expo held at Stettler Museum

Just Posted

The Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail begins on Sept. 9 with performances at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Theatre Facebook page)
Sylvan Lake Theatre members are ready for the Theatre Trail

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC) hopes to build its solar project on about 930 acres of private land, about six km southwest of Sylvan Lake. (File photo by The Associated Press)
Public gets look at Sylvan Lake solar power project

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Black Press file photo)
Temporary closure expected for the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

(Sylvan Lake News file photo)
CulinART is returning to Sylvan Lake for its fourth year