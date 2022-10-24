Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Canadians can expect some long-awaited stability in its relations with Britain with today's news that the U.K.'s former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be prime minister, after two contenders -- including former PM Boris Johnson -- bowed out of the leadership contest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Cliff

Canada-U.K. ties to stabilize with Rishi Sunak as British prime minister

Some experts are hopeful Canada’s relations with Britain will get some stability with today’s news that former U.K. finance minister Rishi Sunak will become prime minister.

Sunak will be the third British prime minister in less than two months, following the resignations of both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Truss spent just six weeks in the role before she was forced to step down following economic turmoil in response to her proposed tax cuts.

The turmoil in British politics had raised concerns that talks for a new Canada-U.K. free trade deal would slow down, as Britain once again searched for a new leader.

Tony McCulloch, a University College London professor of North American studies, says Sunak’s quick ascension paves the way for Canada to continue those talks.

He also says discussions should continue about joint military exercises to support Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Police assessment didn’t warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as ‘leverage’: Bell

Just Posted

Danielle Smith celebrates after being chosen as the new leader of the United Conservative Party and next Alberta premier in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Central Alberta MLAs named to Premier Smith’s cabinet

Brett Gardiner was recently named the CPRA Announcer of the Year, an award he’s now won 11 consecutive times. (Photo submitted)
Gardiner named CPRA Announcer of the Year for 11th time

Sylvan Lake actors Everett Dool (left) and Layne Zazalak are pictured rehearsing one of the four plays for the Theatre Trail that took place in the fall. The Sylvan Lake Theatre will be hosting a workshop and storytelling circles to encourage more people to try theatre. (Contributed photo by Megan Routhier)
Sylvan Lake Theatre offering opportunity to develop skills

League play for the Sylvan Lake Curling Club has started up again. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Curling season starts up again in Sylvan Lake