Beyond Meat, an American veggie burger company, has caught the attention of Canadian beef producers. (Black Press Media files)

Canada well-positioned to benefit from non-meat alternatives: Beyond Meat founder

The burger patties and sausages of the Californian company that are made from plant proteins have stormed the market

The transition from animal meat to plant-based alternatives will unleash a new era of agricultural productivity and Canada is well-positioned to benefit, Beyond Meat founder Ethan Brown said Tuesday.

The burger patties and sausages of the Californian company that are made from plant proteins have stormed the market, and even the stock market since the company’s listing last month on the Nasdaq composite.

Beyond Meat sells products made from peas, canola oil, mung beans and rice protein that contain no soy, gluten or genetically modified foods.

Brown took part in a discussion on “The Next Agri-Food Revolution” at the Montreal Conference of the International Economic Forum of the Americas.

In addition to the health benefits of his products, he believes that if water and farmland can be used to grow vegetables and other plant foods, the amount of food for human consumption will be exponential.

He pointed to a study indicating that a plant-based burger requires 99 per cent less water and 93 per cent less arable land to produce, not to mention reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada can take advantage of this windfall, he said, citing the provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, where farmland is vast.

There are so many possibilities with the food products used by Beyond Meat, including yellow peas and mustard seeds.

“You have the ability to grow them in abundance,” said Brown, whose father teaches at the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at McGill University.

In Canada, the A&W fast food chain offers a hamburger containing a Beyond Meat patty, which is now available in many grocery stores.

Not wanting to be left behind, Tim Hortons has begun testing three new Beyond Meat lunch sandwiches and could distribute them across Canada by the end of the summer.

READ MORE: Beyond Meat goes public as sales of plant-based meats rise

READ MORE: Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan
Next story
Rogers adopts unlimited wireless data plans, expects new purchase options

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Municpal Library creates rainbow crosswalk in time for Pride Month

The crosswalk is meant to show everyone is safe and welcome at the library, says Corrie Brown

PHOTOS: CP Blakely students compete at Track Day

C.P. Blakely Elementary School’s Grades 3-6 Track Day was on June 6

Sylvan Lake Yettis closing in on home advantage for playoffs

The Yettis are first in the South West Division with a regular season record of 11-1

Sylvan Lake will consider additional residential plows at budget time

It costs roughly $74,000 to plow D Routes one time

WATCH: Sylvan Lakers get their hands dirty at Spaghetti Eating Contest

The event served as a fundraiser for youth programs in Sylvan Lake

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Burglar assaults neighbour, flees in black pick-up

Beaumont RCMP investigate break and enter

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

The amendments would give agency right to decide if it should consider Indigenous rights or climate change

Alberta municipality fined $300,000 for federal environmental breach

Environment Canada says county cut and burned trees in the Meanook National Wildlife area in 2017

Alberta eyes legislation if necessary to override public sector wage talks

Finance Minister Travis Toews confirmed all options are on the table

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Most Read