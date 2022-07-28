Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux prepares to appear before the Senate Committee on Official Languages, in Ottawa, on June 13, 2022. The PBO's latest fiscal sustainability report says Canada's overall debt level is projected to decline steadily over the long term. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada’s debt level sustainable over long term: parliamentary budget officer

The parliamentary budget officer says Canada’s current fiscal policy is sustainable over the long term.

The PBO’s latest fiscal sustainability report finds that Canada’s overall debt level is projected to decline steadily over time.

At the federal level, the report says, the government could permanently increase spending or reduce taxes by 1.8 per cent of GDP and remain fiscally viable.

The report released today includes assessments of federal and provincial budgets from the spring.

It cautions that the fiscal policies of some provincial governments are not sustainable.

The report says that over the long term, relative to the size of their economies, provinces will face rising health-care expenses due to the aging population.

Previous story
Calfrac reports higher revenue, lower net loss in second quarter amid higher pricing
Next story
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over online-streaming bill

Just Posted

Some of the unique hardware up for grabs at the event. Trophies were awarded in 13 categories. (Photos by Crystal Rhayn-Koch)
Car show in support of Stollery Children’s Hospital returns to Sylvan Lake

Rylan DeChamp (left) and Rylan Dodman were named Flipside Youth Centre’s skatepark ambassadors. (Facebook photos/Flipside Youth Centre)
Flipside Youth Centre welcomes two new skatepark ambassadors

Alberta Wildrose leader Danielle Smith tells reporters in Calgary, Tuesday, Oct.28, 2014, she has requested a leadership review after failing to win any of Alberta’s four byelections. Former Wildrose leader Danielle Smith is coming back to Alberta politics and says she will vote against Premier Jason Kenney at the upcoming United Conservative Party leadership review. CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
Danielle Smith defends sovereignty plan, cancer remarks in UCP leadership debate

(COVID-19 graphic from Black Press)
COVID-19 cases rising slightly