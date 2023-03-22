Canada's Kerri Einarson looks on during the match between Canada and Sweden during the round robin session 1 of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Saturday, March 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP

Canada’s Einarson drops 8-3 decision to Germany at women’s worlds curling playdowns

Canada’s Kerri Einarson dropped an 8-3 decision to Germany’s Daniela Jentsch in round-robin play at the women’s world curling championship.

Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris conceded after giving up four points in the eighth end.

Canada will play South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha later Wednesday at the Goransson Arena.

Einarson shot just 61 per cent against Germany and was 53 per cent on her takeouts. Her teammates all shot at least 80 per cent overall.

The result left both teams with 5-3 records. Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni (7-0) leads the 13-team field.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

