The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Boston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Dwyer

Canada’s entertainment production sector awaiting direction for CRTC on C-11

Canada’s film and television industry is anxiously awaiting forthcoming directions from the federal government to the country’s broadcasting watchdog, which they say will determine the true impacts of streaming legislation adopted this week.

The Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11, which received royal assent Thursday, is meant to update the Broadcasting Act to require digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok to contribute and promote Canadian content.

It established penalties for companies that don’t make Canadian content available to users in the country and put online streaming platforms under the regulatory authority of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

The agency said it will create a modernized regulatory framework, which “will ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content.” It promised to share a detailed plan and launch public consultations “shortly.”

David Forget, the national executive director of the Directors Guild of Canada, welcomed the legislation passing because it addresses the myriad of shifts the industry has seen since the Broadcasting Act was last updated in 1991.

Among the most pressing changes has been the emergence of foreign streaming entities operating in Canada and signing up millions of Canadians for subscriptions.

“It’s unsustainable to have two broadcasting worlds, one online and one conventional that one is subject to regulation and the other one isn’t,” Forget said.

But the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) is worried it has come down to the CRTC to address a “flaw” that could leave streaming services with much lower standards than those Canadian broadcasters face.

“The Canadian broadcasters have always had a standard applied to them under the Broadcasting Act,” said Reynolds Mastin, the CMPA’s president and chief executive.

“There is a provision in the bill, however, that says that foreign streaming services would be subject to a different standard and we don’t think that’s the right way to go.”

The CMPA, which represents thousands of companies in the TV, film and digital media industry, said the bill could result in foreign streamers being allowed to use fewer Canadian creators in the production of Canadian programming.

“Having two different standards risks reducing the incentives for Canada’s best producers and creators to continue working in Canada and we want to avoid that outcome,” Mastin said.

However, Forget said the bill’s wording doesn’t necessarily mean one tier would face more responsibilities than another.

“It mentions two standards but that doesn’t necessarily imply that for the large online players who are commissioning original content that that’s necessarily a lower standard,” he said.

“It could very well be that they have the wherewithal to do more and they could have the expectation to do more.”

Despite its concerns, Mastin said the CMPA is pleased the bill will ensure its members can significantly and equitably benefit from their own stories because it includes provisions to advance the representation of Indigenous, Black and other racialized creators.

“I’ve been inundated with emails and phone calls from people expressing how thrilled they are that the bill has passed, expressing their gratitude to the government for having achieved this historic milestone.”

A Thursday press release from Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez, who oversaw C-11, said a draft of the government’s policy direction around the new legislation will eventually be published in the Canada Gazette and input from the public and stakeholders welcomed. The release did not provide a timeline for the direction.

The CRTC will also publish details on their own consultation process to provide “more clarity and predictability” on how it will implement the act, the release said.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada, U.S. to share more data in fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Next story
Black Press Media and Village Media enter landmark partnership

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake passes Advertising Bylaw

Ecole Fox Run school will be hosting the Alberta Fancophone Games from May 12-14. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Ecole Fox Run school is gearing up to host the Alberta Francophone Games

The Co-operators team won the Sponsor Race portion of the Bed Races during the Lions Family Picnic in the Park, Aug. 13, 2022. The event, which included food, a beer tent, family games and the races was held at Centennial Park in support of Aspire Special Needs. Winning the Family Bed Races were The 5Gs team. Pictured here (from left) Matthew Bagnell, Ella Parkinson, Skylar Murdoch, Priscilla D’Mello (on the bed) and Blake of Co-operators Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial. (Barb Pettie/Sylvan Lake News)
Lion’s Club Family Picnic to run in conjunction with 1913 Days

Sylvan Lake local Zoe Smibert (left), and Red Deer Polytechnic graduate Casey Powlick (right) practice their performance during the dress rehearsal of Aaron Vanderweg’s play A Plant Called Kyle McKinney. (Photo submitted by Aaron Vanderweg.)
Sylvan Lake Theatre holds great showing at the Heartland Regional Theatre Festival