People take part in a march on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal, Friday, September 30, 2022. Canada's first commissioner of Indigenous languages says he hopes to have his office fully operational by summer—about two years after it was first announced. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada’s first Indigenous languages commissioner hopes to be operating by summer

Canada’s first commissioner of Indigenous languages says he hopes to have his office fully operational by the summer — about two years after it was first announced.

Ronald Ignace appeared before a House of Commons committee today that is studying the issue of Indigenous languages.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has prioritized revitalizing Indigenous languages as one of its goals in advancing reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across the country.

It passed the Indigenous Languages Act in 2019, which mandated the creation of a languages commissioner.

Ignace was appointed to the role in June 2021, along with several directors, and told MPs that the main focus to date has been on staffing up the office.

He says because such a post has never before existed, the group is building the office from the “ground up” and needs to take the time to get it right.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feds will increase annual health transfer and offer targeted funding with conditions
Next story
Opposition parties demand answers as Liberals say little about Chinese balloon

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (Advocate file photo)
Updated: Sylvan Lake urgent care centre shortens hours again because of doctor shortage

Pictured here are Zoe Smibert and Sarain Frank Soonias - both part of the Sylvan Lake Theatre Company. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake Theatre Company continues to flourish

News file photo
Sylvan Lake library seeking a new library director

News file photo
Sylvan Lake to borrow $7 million for completion of Pogadl Park

Pop-up banner image