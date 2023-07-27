Canada's Summer McIntosh reacts after winning the women's 200m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Canada’s Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at World Aquatics Championship

  • Jul. 27, 2023 9:43 a.m.
  • News

Canada’s Summer McIntosh won gold in the women’s 200-metre butterfly at the World Aquatics Championship on Thursday.

The 16-year-old from Toronto touched the wall in 2 minutes, 4.06 seconds to claim victory over Australia’s Elizabeth Dekkers (2:05.46) and American Regan Smith (2:06.58).

Her winning time set both a new world junior record and Canadian record.

McIntosh was the defending world champion in the 200m butterfly, having also won gold last year in Budapest, Hungary.

It was McIntosh’s second medal at this year’s world championship. She claimed bronze in the 200m freestyle on Wednesday.

Also Thursday, Kylie Masse, of Lasalle, Ont., finished fourth in the 50m backstroke in 27.28. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown won gold (27.08) ahead of Smith (27.11) and Great Britain’s Lauren Cox (27.20).

Calgary’s Ingrid Wilm (27.41) finished sixth.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Republican senator calls out Canada’s ‘feeble commitment’ on NATO spending
Next story
‘The Hardy Boys’ stars on nostalgia and appeal of the show as it enters final season

Just Posted

The mural installment by the Moon and Lotus on 50 A Ave. is one of two murals that are being installed this summer as part of the Town’s mural project. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
A new mural has been installed in downtown Sylvan Lake

(Advocate file photo)
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closed July 26 and temporarily on July 28

The U17B Storm won bronze during the Provincial games held in Lloydminster. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Minor Ball Facebook page)
Three Sylvan Lake softball teams take home provincial medals

Rev. John Yoos. (submitted photo)
Sylvan Lakers remember former Memorial Church minister John Yoos