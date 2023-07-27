Canada’s Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at World Aquatics Championship

Canada’s Summer McIntosh won gold in the women’s 200-metre butterfly at the World Aquatics Championship on Thursday.

The 16-year-old from Toronto touched the wall in 2 minutes, 4.06 seconds to claim victory over Australia’s Elizabeth Dekkers (2:05.46) and American Regan Smith (2:06.58).

Her winning time set both a new world junior record and Canadian record.

McIntosh was the defending world champion in the 200m butterfly, having also won gold last year in Budapest, Hungary.

It was McIntosh’s second medal at this year’s world championship. She claimed bronze in the 200m freestyle on Wednesday.

Also Thursday, Kylie Masse, of Lasalle, Ont., finished fourth in the 50m backstroke in 27.28. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown won gold (27.08) ahead of Smith (27.11) and Great Britain’s Lauren Cox (27.20).

Calgary’s Ingrid Wilm (27.41) finished sixth.