Canada’s wireless speeds would rank 12th in world if only rural areas counted: study

Canada’s overall wireless download speeds as third-fastest in the world

The international research firm Opensignal reports that rural parts of Canada get much slower wireless services than in cities — but they’re still faster than rural parts of the United States and many other countries.

The Opensignal report comes as Canada’s wireless industry comes under fire from politicians and consumer groups that allege the country has among the developed world’s highest prices for mobile services.

The carriers often counter that their investments have put Canada’s wireless services ahead of almost all other developed countries according independent research done by various international research firms.

Opensignal confirmed in a report issued Wednesday that it ranked Canada’s overall wireless download speeds as third-fastest in the world based on data collected in the spring, behind only South Korea and Norway.

But Opensignal added that it took a closer look during the summer and found that Canada would rank 12th fastest if only rural areas were counted and urban areas were excluded.

On the other hand, Opensignal says rural Canada had much faster wireless download speeds than rural areas of the United States or Germany.

ALSO READ: CRTC launches review of cellphone financing to probe fees by telecoms

In addition, 4G download speeds in rural Canada ranked higher than the combined experience of urban and rural wireless users in Sweden, New Zealand, France, and 73 of the other countries.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Doctor growth in Canada more than doubles population increase over last 5 years
Next story
Red Deer-Lacombe PPC candidate to hold meet-and-greet

Just Posted

Red Deer-Lacombe Liberal candidate’s tweet called ‘inappropriate’ by Lacombe councillor

Candidate Tiffany Rose’s Tweets criticized recent BOLT cancellation vote

Former pro ball player bringing skills to Sylvan Lake children

Darren Apels hopes to helps kids hone their skills and go from high school to pro

Upgrades to pedestrian crossing near Steffie Woima approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved final design plans for the pedestrian crossing at council’s Sept. 23 meeting

Multi-vehicle collision between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer

Hwy. 11 east is closed and motorists are advised to use an alternative route

Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years in Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Branch 212 Ladies Auxiliary hosted a celebration at the Legion on Sept. 21

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Red Deer-Lacombe PPC candidate to hold meet-and-greet

Candidate comments on climate change “lies” and so-called Bernier prophecy

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Clyde Oran Rabbit of Maskwacis arrested in relation to home invasion Sept. 14

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter involving a firearm

Matthew Tkachuk signs three-year deal with Calgary Flame

Deal carries an annual average value of $7 million

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

Youth from Lacombe dies in hospital after weekend crash near Ponoka

Two male patients were airlifted by STARS

Most Read